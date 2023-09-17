Summer is coming to an end, and with it the steady stream of bombastic sequels and rehashes of a summer Hollywood season that featured few breakout successes outside of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”
As the leaves begin to change color and the air turns chillier, will this fall movie season give us something fresh and exciting or will it just be business as usual?
Despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes waging on and films continuing to be delayed, there are still plenty of offerings from both the large studios and streamers this fall.
“The Expendables 4” — It’s been nearly a decade since the previous installment in the Expendables franchise, but that won’t stop Sylvester Stallone and company from running what started out as a novel idea straight through the ground. Expect more of the same here, but with even less action stars that you remember! Gone are Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis and Wesley Snipes, replaced by Megan Fox, 50 Cent, and Tony Jaa. Only in theaters Sept. 22.
“The Creator” — Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) directs this original science-fiction film that looks to be a genre mashup of films such as “Akira,” “Blade Runner” and “The Terminator.” Greig Fraser, the cinematographer for “Dune” and “The Batman,” as well as Edward’s own “Rogue One,” has opted the shoot the film in ultra-wide widescreen 2.76:1 aspect ratio, promising a truly cinematic appearance worth the cost of admission. Only in theaters Sept. 29.
“Dumb Money” — Director Craig Gillespie’s film follows the true story of a group of Redditors who banded together to save GameStop from being shorted by investors and certain hedge funds. Featuring an all-star cast of comedic talent including Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen, the film looks to be just the right blend of true-life absurdity and comedic hijinks. Only in theaters Oct. 6.
“The Exorcist: Believer” — Coming off of the recent Halloween trilogy of films, director David Gordon Green is back to resurrect another ailing horror franchise. Ellen Burstyn returns to the role of Chris MacNeil she made famous in William Friedkin’s immortal “The Exorcist.” Possession films haven’t had much of an impact in the years since the original film’s release, and Believer doesn’t appear to be offering much new to the genre Friedkin perfected fifty years ago. Only in theaters Oct. 6.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Martin Scorsese returns with an adaptation of David Grann’s bestselling book chronicling the true-life murders of wealthy Osage owners of oil-rich land in Oklahoma. Longtime Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro join recent Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser in bringing this gripping story to lavish cinematic life. With a 206 minute runtime, no stone should be left unturned in what’s sure to be another incredible film from Scorsese. In theaters Oct. 20.
“Priscilla” — Oscar winner Sofia Coppola (“The Virgin Suicides,” “Lost in Translation”) received Priscilla Presley’s blessing before directing this biography about her life and marriage to Elvis Presley. Based on the book “Elvis and Me: by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon, the short teaser trailer indicates a contemplative and sobering view of their relationship through the dreamy haze of Coppola’s eagle-eyed lens. Only in theaters Nov. 3.
“The Marvels” — The third Marvel production to release theatrically this year, “The Marvels” continues the story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) while a villain emerges from her past to conquer the universe. If you’re feeling a bout of deja vu, don’t worry — it’s roughly the same plot as the past dozen entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the exhausting number of series on Disney Plus. Samuel L. Jackson, contracted for a seemingly endless number of appearances as Nick Fury, co-stars along with Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. Only in theaters Nov. 10.
“The Killer” — David Fincher, the acclaimed director of “Se7en”, “Zodiac” and “Gone Girl,” returns to the thriller genre with Michael Fassbender in the title role as an assassin battling his employers after a botched assassination attempt. Little is known about the plot beyond the basic concept, but with Fincher at the helm and a lean 113-minute runtime, expect a tight and taut thriller as pertinent and cutting as the title suggests. Limited theatrical engagements on Oct. 27; available on Netflix Nov. 10.
“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” — Adapted from the prequel by Suzanne Collins of the same name, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” tells the story of the 10th-annual Hunger Games, the collaboration of Coriolanus Snow, who will become president of Panem, and Lucy Gray Baird, a female tribute, as they attempt to make it through the Hunger Games alive. Francis Lawrence, director of “Catching Fire” and both “Mockingjay” films, returns to helm Ballad. While it doesn’t look to reinvent the series, it’s admirable that it looks consistent with previous entries in the franchise that began in 2012. Only in theaters Nov. 17.
“Napoleon” — Ridley Scott, legendary director of such historical epics as the Oscar-winning “Gladiator” and “Kingdom of Heaven,” focuses his keen eye on the life of Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. The film recounts his rise to power, as seen through his relationship with Empress Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. In theaters Nov. 22.
“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper’s second directorial feature, following the critical and commercial success of “A Star is Born,” examines the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and his marriage to Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). Filmed in both color and black & white, in the classic Academy aspect ratio of pre-1950s films, Cooper appears to emulate the appearance of a classic Hollywood romance, but focusing his lens instead on the trials and tribulations of a complex and complicated marriage. Limited theatrical engagements Nov. 22; available on Netflix Dec. 20.