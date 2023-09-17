Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Summer is coming to an end, and with it the steady stream of bombastic sequels and rehashes of a summer Hollywood season that featured few breakout successes outside of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

As the leaves begin to change color and the air turns chillier, will this fall movie season give us something fresh and exciting or will it just be business as usual?

Joshua Hill co-hosts the South Charleston Public Library’s Reel Opposites podcast about movies, and curates SCPL’s film collection.

