'Frozen, Jr.' this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater

Frozen Jr.
Buy Now

Ava Katz as “Little Anna,” left, and Nora Aliff as “Little Elsa” rehearse the snowman scene.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail

In case you needed a refresher for the sequel, Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater. The show revisits the hit animated film for a younger audience and features local actors. “Frozen Jr” will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit ctoc.org.

