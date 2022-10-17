Darkness creeps in a little earlier as the days get shorter…
Which is perfect if you love Halloween.
While the commercial start of the spooky season seems to get underway earlier and earlier every year (I’m looking at you Walgreen’s. Really? Independence Day?), the high end of the holiday doesn’t really set in until there’s a definite bite in the night air and local pumpkin patches begin to empty out.
The weeks around Halloween are also a peak time for church fall festivals, town fairs and carnivals. After Oct. 31, things tend to get a little dull until around Thanksgiving.
Here are a few area highlights and suggestions for things to do:
Mazes and Monsters
There’s a new corn maze at Cooper Family Farms in Milton. Each year, the Cooper family plants their corn and then works out a new design in their field. Some years, it’s not that hard. Other years, it can cross your eyes. Either way, from year to year, the maze is never the same twice and getting lost is maybe the point.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8. The Coopers also sell snacks and have a fire pit to sit and unwind after you work your way through the maze.
Information at cooperfamilyfarms.net.
Gritts Farm in Putnam County also has a corn maze, as well as a park filled with fall fun. There’s lots of activities for the family, like pumpkin bowling and a maze that’s maybe right-sized for little ones (as well as another for grownups).
Open Thursday and Friday 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $12.95. Some additional fees may apply for some activities.
Details at grittsfarm.com
Fear on the Farm in Winfield is back with its popular haunted barn, escape rooms and coffin ride. The farm opens at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Nov. 5. Tickets start at $27. For details, visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
In Huntington, there’s the Haunted Majestic, the tri-state area’s only haunted house.
More than a haunted attraction, the Haunted Majestic also features special guests and entertainment with a dash of pop culture.
Hours are Friday and Saturdays through October from 7 to 11 p.m.
Tickets start at $20 and there’s a $5 fee for parking.
Details at hauntedmajestic.com.
Movies
“Return of the Mothman” at the LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston 8:50 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and then 8:50 p.m. Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.
Based on the novel by West Virginia author Michael Knost and produced by local film production company Vandalia Filmworx Foundation, “Return of the Mothman” sees the state’s best-known cryptid reappear after decades away.
Friday night’s show includes a reception and a Q&A following the film.
Tickets to all shows are $4, except for the special screening on Friday, which is $20.
Tickets are available at the LaBelle or through Eventbrite.
“Donnie Darko” at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by the West Virginia International Film Festival, 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Disturbing cult classic set in 1980s suburbia stars Jake Gyllenhaal with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze and Seth Rogen.
Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 230 Capitol St., Charleston.
Info at wviff.org.
"Nosferatu the Vampyre" at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by the West Virginia International Film Festival, 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
German director Werner Herzog's only horror film features Klaus Kinski as Count Dracula in the 1979 remake of the 1922 silent film "Nosferatu."
Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 230 Capitol St., Charleston.
“Evil Dead 2” at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by the West Virginia International Film Festival, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29.
Cult classic from director Sam Raimi with Bruce Campbell.
Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 230 Capitol St., Charleston.
Info at wviff.org.
A rough calendar
Thursday
Charleston’s ArtWalk. The free, monthly self-guided tour of local galleries and businesses returns with a spooky theme. Along with the usual offerings, expect some haunted hijinks and some scarier than usual displays.
ArtWalk begins around 5 p.m. and goes until around 8 p.m.
Art After Dark at the Clay Center begins at 7:30 p.m. Free admission.
Saturday
Bat Night Bonfire 6 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest Nature Center. Spooky activities and a talk about the native bat population and s’mores. Free.
Crawl-O-Ween 6 to 11 p.m. on Main Street in St. Albans. Costume bar crawl in St. Albans with music, games and contests. Admission $25 to $40. Proceeds to go to the Scholarship Fund for the Children of the Alban Arts Academy. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
Oct. 27
HallowEast kicks off with “Murder in the Museum: Mothman Mayhem” 5:30 and 8 p.m. at the Clay Center. Interactive murder mystery plus food truck and cash bar.
Tickets $25. To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
Oct. 28
The Kenova Pumpkin House at 748 Beech St. in Kenova begins its annual presentation, featuring thousands of carved, lighted pumpkins. It can get a little crowded and plan to walk some ways to the house because of limited parking, but the display is one of a kind.
There is no charge to see the display. Several area groups sell food outside the house.
Night two of HallowEast begins at 5:30 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park with the Artmares art show, followed at 8 p.m. by the Friday Night Freak Show. This year’s film is the family friendly “Hocus Pocus.” Admission is free.
Halloween with Berth 10:30 p.m. at Sam’s Uptown Café. Space-themed Halloween night. Costumes encouraged, but not mandatory. Cover $10.
Oct. 29
HallowEast continues with Howl-O-East, the canine costume contest at the Capitol Market, beginning at 2 p.m. and then wraps up with the annual East End Costume Crawl, which starts at 6 p.m. Admission starts at $15. Details are available about the costume crawl, including locations, at cwvmainstreets.org.
Hate Your Face Halloween Show 9 p.m. at Sam’s Uptown Café. Costume or come as you are. Hate Your Face with The Switch. Cover $10.
Oct. 31
Trick-or-Treat takes place in Kanawha County from 6 to 8 p.m.
Honorable mentions
The West Virginia Book Festival returns to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The used book sale is back and this year’s festival includes appearances by authors C.J. Box, Elin Hildenbrand, Marc Brown and others.
Admission is free.
The first Charleston Wizarding Weekend flies into the city starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The full day includes live music, a scavenger hunt and themed activities based on the books and characters of J.K. Rowling. The event is not endorsed or sanctioned by the author.
Activities begin at the Capitol Market.