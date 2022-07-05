Heather Gillis is glad to get back out on the road, even if she’s getting around in a Prius.
Speaking over the phone from East Nashville, Tennessee, Gillis said driving in the fuel-efficient economy car was just another sign of times.
“It was either pay $450 to take the van or $150 for the Prius,” she said.
The $150 made a lot more sense, particularly since it’s just Gillis and her drummer, traveling around as Wolf Twin.
Gillis will be at Blues, BBQ & Brews Saturday at the Red Carpet Lounge. The concert also includes Serbian-born blues artists Ana Popovic, West Virginia’s John Ellison and award-winning blues performer Albert Castiglia.
Wolf Twin is the latest blues rock project from Gillis. She said it started as kind of a back-and-forth between her and the drummer for the Heather Gillis Band. They joked about doing duo shows covering Elvis Presley or other classic rock acts.
It turned into something more serious.
“We’ve got a single coming out mid-July and a three-song EP at the end of August,” she said.
Gillis could hardly wait. It was good to be out on the road and good to have new music to release. It will be the first new music from the Florida native since 2016.
As with most touring musicians, Gillis lost work during the pandemic. After restrictions eased and bands returned to clubs, the landscape had changed. There were fewer places to play, but just as many performers willing to work.
“I ended up bartending for a while,” she said. “Just to get back on my feet.”
The new music and the summer tour put an end to that. Gillis said she's happy to be playing music full-time again.
Gillis calls Nashville home these days, but she got her start playing in Florida. When she was a kid, she picked up a guitar and fell in love with the sound.
“I started playing guitar, took some lessons and immediately everybody wanted me to sing,” she said, laughing. “It was the classic situation. You’re a young girl and you play guitar, so they expect you to sing.”
Gillis didn’t want to sing. She just wanted to play.
“It wasn’t until I got to college when I started really singing and playing with my own band,” she said.
While playing in a bar, she attracted the attention of Butch Trucks, drummer for the Allman Brothers Band and the uncle of musicians Derek (Tedesci Trucks Band) and Duane (Widespread Panic).
Following the end of the Allman Brothers Band, Trucks was touring with his own musical outfit, The Freight Train Band.
She impressed the drummer, who brought her on the road with him. Things were really starting to take off for Gillis, but then Trucks died in 2017. In 2018, Gillis moved to Nashville.
“I started playing bass during the pandemic,” she said. “People were doing house concerts and there weren’t any bass players in town or something, so I filled in a lot and that’s been fun.”
Playing bass has turned into performing with other bands and even doing some studio session work.
“I’ve really enjoyed being a side person,” Gillis said.
But right now, Gillis is front and center with Wolf Twin.
“I’m really fired up about that,” she said.