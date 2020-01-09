Globetrotters push the limits this weekend

The world renowned Harlem Globetrotters return to West Virginia this weekend with shows in Charleston and Huntington.

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their 2020 “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to the Charleston Coliseum at 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington. Tickets for both shows start at $20. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

