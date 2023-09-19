Touring musicians are still making up for the time and energy lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some embraced the time off, picked up hobbies or did work around their homes. Others couldn’t seem to handle leisure. They worked and wrote albums.
Warren Haynes and Gov’t Mule wrote and recorded two.
Speaking from his home in upstate New York, the singer/songwriter and guitarist said when the band was forced off the road, they had to do something.
Haynes, who appears with his band Saturday night at the Clay Center, said they tried to make good use of the time.
“It was an opportunity for us to be creative and record a lot of the new material that I had been writing during lockdown,” he said.
That material became “Heavy Load Blues,” released in November 2021 and “Peace ... Like a River,” which came out earlier this summer.
Most of the albums were recorded at the Power Station studios in Connecticut.
“We set up in two separate rooms in the studio, side by side,” Haynes said.
One room for each project.
The band recorded the bulk of every song there. They had guests record remotely and sent their parts in from around the country.
“Billy Gibson did his vocals in a studio in Nashville,” Haynes explained. “Billy Bob Thornton had his own studio. So, he recorded his vocals there. Ruthie Foster has her own studio, as well.”
This was a different way of doing things for Gov’t Mule, but Haynes said he liked the results.
“I think every record we make is different than the one before,” he said. “This record is my current favorite, song for song.”
The new record has nods to the band’s classic rock roots, but is a departure from “Heavy Load Blues,” which was strictly a blues album.
Haynes said he liked the individual songs on “Peace ... Like a River,” which were different from each other, but also connected by an underlying theme.
Themes and novelty are important to Haynes. Other bands dabble with exploring cover songs and reworking the music of their favorite artists.
Gov’t Mule doesn’t dabble. It dives in head-first.
“For Halloween and for New Year’s Eve, we give ourselves license to play somebody else’s material,” Haynes said. “We’ve done a whole set of Led Zeppelin.”
The band played the entire “Houses of the Holy” record.
“We’ve done two hours of Neil Young. We learned 90 minutes of Jimi Hendrix and did a whole set of Black Sabbath,” Haynes said.
In Amsterdam for Halloween one year, Gov’t Mule played a whole set of songs from the ‘70s rock band Free.
On another night, they did Joe Cocker’s “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” album.
“At any given moment, on any given night, we might pull out a cover or two,” Haynes said. “But on Halloween and New Year’s Eve, we kind of go a little crazy and make it a special occasion.”
These special shows are available for purchase on muletracks.com.
“Every show we’ve done since 2004 is available there,” he said.
Looking ahead, Haynes said the band was going to be on the road or elsewhere playing shows, making up for lost time. He added that he still felt productive and creative. New songs were coming along, which he thought might make for a solo record.
“I’m not sure when that’s going to get done,” Haynes said. “Hopefully, in the near future.”