Many people know Gullah music, Ranky Tanky’s Charlton Singleton said. They just don’t realize it.
Singleton, who joins Ranky Tanky for its performance Friday night at Live on the Levee at Charleston's Haddad Riverfront Park, said part of what the band brings is knowledge.
Speaking over the phone from his home in Charleston, South Carolina, the trumpet player said, “First of all, Gullah is something that informs a lot of things.”
The roots of Gullah culture and music originated in West Africa and came over during the slave trade in the late 1600s and early 1700s. Singleton said the music landed on islands off the eastern seaboard, beginning around Wilmington, North Carolina, and traveling south to near Jacksonville, Florida. Gullah music survived, thrived and evolved.
For generations it was “guerilla music,” he said.
“Which is basically people singing through using their voices, clapping their hands and stomping their feet because we don't have electronic instruments and things back then,” Singleton said.
Later, the music style was incorporated into genres like gospel, jazz, blues and even rock.
“People probably don't realize how much they've come into contact with Gullah stuff,” he said. “For example, the most famous Gullah song on the face of the earth is ‘Kumbaya.’”
Another popular Gullah song is “Michael Row the Boat Ashore.”
Singleton said children learn Gullah songs in school, in church or at 4-H camp. Education is part of what Ranky Tanky is about, but they’re also about the joy of music.
The group recently returned from several dates in Europe. The short tour was just the latest leg of what's been a very busy year.
For a band with a recent Grammy win, Ranky Tanky finds itself in the unenviable position of trying to catch up. The band won the award for Best Regional Roots Music Album for its record, “Good Time,” in 2020.
Singleton said, “You win the Grammy, the agent and manager, they're like, 'Here we go.' This is where you go on your celebratory Grammy tour. Everybody's calling.”
It was supposed to be their big moment, the busiest, best summer of their performing lives.
“We had shows lined up from, I guess, the middle of March all the way through August,” he said. “Between 15 and 20 shows a month. That's a lot.”
They kicked off the tour with a performance with the local symphony orchestra, but concerns over COVID-19 were rising.
“Pretty much after that everything shut down,” Singleton said.
They lost the year and the momentum that should’ve come from the prestige of winning a major award.
But a lot of the promoters and performance halls rescheduled. They were fortunate, he said. Now, they’re back out on the road and making up for lost time.
“We’ve got a pretty good summer lined up,” he said.
One of the things Singleton said they were looking forward to most is touring with vocalist Lisa Fischer.
A Grammy winner herself, Fischer is the longtime backup singer for the Rolling Stones (among others) and was the subject of the documentary, “20 Feet from Stardom.”
“She’s a tremendously talented vocalist,” he said.
Singleton said he was looking forward to coming to West Virginia and playing the other Charleston.
“We’ve been there before,” he said. “We played Mountain Stage and had a great time, so we’re looking forward to it.”