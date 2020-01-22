Great Peacock performs Friday night at Clay Center

Andrew Nelson doesn’t actually know all the parts to “Freebird.”
Nelson, a guitarist for the band Great Peacock, said, “I can play all the elements of that song, but I don’t have the guitar solo memorized. It’s not in my fingers, just in my head. I could do it vocally, I’m sure.”
The band, which performs Friday night at the Clay Center, has plenty of other songs, though. They just don’t know “Freebird,” at least not yet.
“But I do love that song,” Nelson said.
Discovering Lynyrd Skynyrd’s encore anthem was a revelation for Nelson about 20 years ago.
“I didn’t grow up listening to the kind of music that most people probably did,” he said.
Nelson said his family was deeply religious and didn’t allow much non-church music in the house, but he did have an old clock radio by his bed. Scanning the stations one night, he stumbled across the Lynyrd Skynyrd tune.
“There was something about the storytelling and a kind of ferociousness of the guitar that was pure rock ‘n’ roll teenage angst,” he said.
Music like that helped launch Nelson as a guitarist, he said.
“It was literally life changing,” he said.
Great Peacock takes some cues from Lynyrd Skynyrd. It’s a rock and country act that’s sort of Southern rock and sort of Americana, but it hasn’t really found a permanent home anywhere.
In 2019, Nelson said band members spent whatever off-time they had recording new material. Nelson had a lot of songs.
Usually, he and guitarist Blount Floyd share and collaborate, but Nelson said he had a lot to say.
“I kind of had a fire lit under my ass,” he said.
The burst of creativity came from a couple of places. Some of that was heartbreak; Nelson said he’d sort of been seeing someone and the relationship hadn’t gone in the direction he wanted, but a lot of it was the angst of approaching middle age.
“This was only our third album,” he said. “And this band really hasn’t had any real setbacks. We’ve always had forward momentum, never had that thing to break us, but we’re in our 30s.”
Nelson said he just felt the pressure to make something great, not that he thought less of what the band had already recorded.
“I was very proud of our last albums, but I want to make something a lot better than those,” he said.
The songs aren’t about being a 30-something performer, but about being aware that time is short.
The guitarist laughed and added, “I don’t feel like I’m going to die soon — I hope not. But time is short. It’s just a blip, like a dream and we’re here. You need to think I’m only going to do what I’m going to do because we’re only here for a little while.”
The record was being mixed in early January and will probably see some kind of release in the next few months, though Nelson said he isn’t sure what is going to happen with that yet.
Great Peacock self-produced its upcoming third album after its previous two were made with record companies. Each company signed the band for just one album.
Nelson said he was hoping they would find a new record company to call home.
“I don’t think we care so much about whether we find a big or small label,” he said. “We just want to find the right people to work with who love these songs as much as we do.”