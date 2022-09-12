Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Janna Hymescond

Guest conductor Janna Hymes is in Charleston this week ahead of her performance with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Hymes is a candidate to replace outgoing conductor and music director Lawrence Loh.

 Courtesy photo

Matching up a new conductor with a new orchestra can sound a little like dating. At least, guest conductor Janna Hymes made it sound like that.

“You want them to like you,” she said. “You want to like them.”

Bill Lynch

