Matching up a new conductor with a new orchestra can sound a little like dating. At least, guest conductor Janna Hymes made it sound like that.
“You want them to like you,” she said. “You want to like them.”
Both sides are putting on their best faces and hoping for the best, but sometimes...
“Eh,” Hymes said. “It’s just not a good match for one of you or both of you.”
Hymes, who is the first of the candidates coming to Charleston in hopes of succeeding Lawrence Loh as conductor and music director for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, is hoping for a good match.
She’s hoping for magic.
Through the week, the conductor will be in the area, meeting with symphony staff, musicians, supporters and fans.
Details about her itinerary are available at wvsymphony.org.
She’ll rehearse with the West Virginia Symphony and then Saturday night, lead them for a performance at the Clay Center.
The 7:30 p.m. program will include compositions by Giochino Rossini, Antonin Dvorak and Leonard Bernstein, among others.
“I’m excited about performing those in Charleston,” Hymes said.
A native New Yorker, Hymes grew up enmeshed in the fine arts scene of the New York City.
Her mother was the PR director for the American Ballet Theatre. Her father worked as a lighting consultant for television shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show.”
“We always had tickets to the symphony,” she said. “We always had tickets to the opera.”
But music was still special. Christmas morning, she said, there were always tickets to shows for everyone hanging on the tree.
Around the age of eight, Hymes began taking piano lessons and then learned to play the cello. She had talent and went to the High School for Music and Art in Manhattan.
One day, during her 10th grade year, she was sitting in an orchestra class, and nothing was happening. Students were just milling about, chatting. The instructor hadn’t shown up.
“So, I jumped up to the podium,” Hymes said.
She picked up the baton.
It took a moment to convince her classmates, but she settled the classroom orchestra, raised her hand and started them on the downbeat of Beethoven’s First Symphony, the music they had on their music stands.
Hymes only vaguely knew what she was doing. She aped the movements she’d watched others do from her seat among the players.
The teen got the orchestra playing and kept them going just long enough for the teacher to arrive, thank her and take over.
After that, Hymes said she knew what she wanted to do with her life.
“I’m going to be a conductor,” she told her family.
Not everyone she told was so enthusiastic. Women as conductors were rare when Hymes began. There are more now, but Hymes said women conducting symphonies was a sort of evolution of the occupation.
“It used to be that you pretty much had to be European to conduct an orchestra,” she said. “We’ve come a long way.”
Her music education took her to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the College-Conservatory of Music of the University of Cincinnati. She was a Fulbright Scholar, received a 1999 Geraldine C. and Emory M. Ford Foundation Grant and studied under Leonard Bernstein, among others.
She has started orchestras, been a frequent guest conductor all over the country, and spent 15 years as the music director of the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra.
Her current posting is artistic director of Indiana’s Carmel Symphony Orchestra.
But she was also the music director of the Maine Grand Opera, associate conductor of the Indianapolis Symphony, resident conductor of the Charlotte Symphony and music director of the Columbus Women’s Orchestra, the Cincinnati Composers’ Guild and the I Solisti Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra.
Somewhere in all of that, she also managed to raise two boys. Both are now grown and live in New York. One is a firefighter and a paramedic. The other is an attorney.
“I told them to find something they loved, and they did that,” she said.
Hymes divides her time between New York, Maine, Indiana and wherever guest conducting takes her.
“I love to work,” she said.
Work is important, Hymes said. Talent will only take you so far, she explained. Work, practice, and effort are what makes that talent shine.
Hymes career in music has been a satisfying one, so far, she said. She’s had a pretty good life.
“I’m just hugely grateful,” she said.And she appreciates little things. In her time off, she likes to knit. She plays golf. “It’s a very disciplined game,” she said.
Hymes said she also likes looking for antiques and discovering local artisans.
“I love finding those little farm-to-table places to eat,” she said.
Hymes said in advance of her visit to the state, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra sent her a care package that included sample of some local flavors, like J.Q. Dickinson Salt. It was a little present, like bringing flowers on a first date.
“That was so nice,” she said. “They didn’t have to do that.”