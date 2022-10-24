John Marshall almost didn’t remember how many times he was part of “The Music Man.” The dates of when each show happened get a little fuzzy.
A week before he was set to direct the music for the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of the show, which opens Friday, Marshall said, “My first show wasn’t with the guild.”
While he was in high school in 1969, Marshall had the lead. He played Professor Harold Hill, a traveling conman selling musical instruments with the promise of a marching band.
It’s a juicy role.
“And I never did it again until I played Harold Hill with the guild,” Marshall said, but then stopped.
He had it all wrong.
Marshall remembered performing the show with the guild after all, but that would’ve been 1965 or maybe as early as 1960 –somewhere in there.
“I was a small child,” he said. “Bob Howell played Harold Hill.”
That would have been one of the four times the light opera guild has produced “The Music Man,” and one of the seven or so times Marshall remembered being part of a production.
He’s played Harold Hill a couple of times and did a turn as Marcellus Washburn, an old friend of Hill’s.
This production features many returning actors, including Barbara Tabor-Utt and Elizabeth Cary Brown. Each played Marian in earlier productions. Brown is back as Ethel Tofflemier and Tabor-Utt plays Marian’s mother, Mrs. Paroo.
Seth Skiles was one of the children in the 2003 show at the Clay Center. All grown up, he plays Jacey Squires in 2022 show.
Marshall said he didn’t have much interest in coming back to “The Music Man” as an actor or taking on the role of Harold Hill.
Over the years, he’s found the occasional role with the guild that he’s wanted to do, but Marshall said he was happy to take his place at the podium, steering the orchestra. Just as guild director/choreographer Nina Pasinetti has her regular performers who audition for shows, the guild has a group of musicians who do the same.
“I’ve got a wonderful, wonderful group of orchestra members. We’re like a family. I enjoy working with them so much,” Marshall said.
Readying “The Music Man” is no different.
What he said he liked best about “The Music Man” was what he liked best about nearly every show he’s taken on as music director — the music.
“It’s classic music,” he said. “I mean you’ve got ‘Till There Was You,’ which even the Beatles made famous way back when. There’s ‘My White Knight’ and ‘Good Night, Ladies.’”
The music director added, “We’ve got a barbershop quartet for that, that is just wonderful.”
What Marshall liked about “The Music Man,” and what other people might like as well, he thought, was the show was well-constructed and didn’t rely on gimmicky tricks.
“It’s just a classical, old-school musical. That’s what it is,” he said. “It’s not one of those contemporary shows with a lot of crazy things going on, on stage in New York these days.”
Marshall likened it to a Rogers and Hammerstein show — a good story, good music and something an entire family could go see and enjoy.
As always, the guild hopes people will come out to their show. Marshall said there’s always a little worry when they do a revival like “South Pacific,” “Oklahoma” or “The Sound of Music” — shows that are very different than jukebox musicals like “Ring of Fire” or film to stage adaptations like “Shrek the Musical” or the guild’s last show, “Footloose.”
“It’s an old show. Will people come out?” he asked.
Marshall hoped they would.
“Usually, they do,” he said.