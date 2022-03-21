Guitarist Ritchie Faulkner hasn’t lost his sense of humor.
In September, the longtime guitarist for heavy metal legends Judas Priest had to undergo emergency heart surgery after an aorta ruptured.
Speaking over the phone, Faulkner laughed and said, “Yeah. I had quite an episode.”
An episode that could have killed him. Instead, the health emergency landed the guitarist in intensive care and took Judas Priest off the road, just ahead of a tour celebrating the band’s 50 years in heavy metal.
But that was six months ago.
The band is back on the road and coming to the Charleston Coliseum Sunday night.
“All the bad parts have been replaced by machine parts,” Faulkner joked. “I’m more machine now than man, even more metal, which is something I don’t think Rob Halford is pleased with.”
“He’s jealous,” the guitarist laughed.
Faulkner falling ill was unexpected. Judas Priest formed in 1969, but the 42-year-old was a latter-day addition. He joined the band in 2011, following the departure of original guitarist K.K. Downing.
He’s the youngest member of the band by a couple of decades.
Faulkner wasn’t alive when Judas Priest founded, but the band’s music was at least in the background of his life early on.
“I was exposed to ‘Priest’ at different awareness levels,” he explained. “When I was in cover bands and stuff, when I was gigging around London and England, Judas Priest was one of the staples.”
If you were going to play old school hard rock and heavy metal, Faulkner said, you had to be able to play some Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Bad Company and Judas Priest.
“It was part of a gigging guitarists vocabulary,” he said.
But he’d heard the music before. Songs like “Breaking the Law,” “Hellbent for Leather” and “You Got Another Thing Coming” were in rotation on rock and classic rock radio.
“I knew those songs when I was younger, I just didn’t know they were from a band called Judas Priest,” Faulkner said.
In the early 1990s, Faulkner got his hands on the band’s 1990 record, “Painkiller.” Listening to that album and meeting other fans, he connected to the other songs he knew and eventually discovered the band’s catalog of albums, like “British Steel,” “Screaming for Vengeance” and “Rocka Rolla,” among others.
The guitarist started playing out in clubs when he was about 13. He spent years performing in different bands and was associated with different heavy metal bands including Iron Maiden.
In his late 20s, he was tapped to help arrange music for actor Christopher Lee’s second heavy metal record, “Charlemagne: The Omens of Death.”
“I met Sir Christopher and his team,” Faulkner said. “He was a lovely guy.”
The guitarist said he helped turn some symphonic scores into something that could be played by a heavy metal band, but that he didn’t actually record anything on Lee’s album or take the music on tour.
He laughed and said, “I got a call from this up and coming band called Judas Priest.”
And that was that.
Faulkner had years of experience, knew the band’s music, but said there was still something of a learning curve.
“I knew the songs,” he said. “I just knew the wrong way to play them.”
He figured it out.
Fifty years for Judas Priest is a milestone, but milestones are markers, not finish lines. Faulkner said the band has been working on new material for a couple of years, a new record slowed only by the ravages of a global pandemic, a medical emergency, and the breakneck schedule of a world tour.
“We’ve got a bunch of songs,” he said.
They’d get around to finishing and recording them eventually.
Faulkner couldn’t imagine there was much that could stop them.