F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “There are no second acts in American lives.”
Sometimes that line has been translated to mean that once you’re known for something, it’s hard to be known for anything else. But Joe Bonamassa is at least contemplating that he might be known for more for than being a remarkable guitar player — maybe, one day.
Speaking over the phone with spotty cell service from Laurel Canyon, California, Bonamassa said, “As of November, I don’t know how much is left for me.”
It was the day after the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
“We didn’t win, but who cares?” he said. Bonamassa has been nominated for three Grammys during his career.
Still, the 45-year-old Bonamassa sounded a little weary, and one can understand why. After all, Bonamassa, who returns to the Clay Center in Charleston Wednesday night, has been playing guitar for a very long time, since before he took his first nap in kindergarten.
He started playing professionally when he was 12.
Three or four decades is a long time to do anything, and some days he feels the weight of it.
“But I made this deal with myself a long time ago,” he said. “The minute I don’t care anymore or the minute I’m going through the motions, it’s time to hang it up.”
Bonamassa said he isn’t there yet, but the time might come.
“I don’t know,” he mused. “I may have another couple of records. I’ll assess around 50. You know, 40 years is a long time in the game.”
Over the course of his career, the guitarist has released over two dozen records, as well several concert videos. Another comes out in April called “Tales of Time,” which was filmed last August at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.
“I’ve played there 10 times,” he said. “It’s always a pleasure. It’s a great experience for the artist and the audience. It’s just one of those venues people like to go to, as long as the weather is cooperative.”
Theaters and venues can be funny things for touring performers. With the grind of travel, stages can begin to run together after a while, but Bonamassa didn’t think it mattered.
“After what we just went through, it’s all special,” he said. “Anytime you can get on a stage and play, and everything works, that’s special.”
Like every other touring performer, Bonamassa got a break from the road during the COVID-19 pandemic. After that, he had to navigate cancelations and postponements due to outbreaks and infections.
“So, anytime you get a gig, and it works out, I take that as a win,” he said.
The pandemic was a financial blow to many touring performers, but Bonamassa said he was fine. He said he’d been lucky with his career and was well-prepared for a bad couple of years. So, helped out how he could and raised almost $800,000 for other artists.
“We gave out over 300 packages to artists who play everything from bluegrass to hip hop,” he said. “So, we just didn’t sit out the storm and go on vacation. We got down to work and worked harder during the break than we usually do.”
Pondering a life outside of music, Bonamassa said he’d probably sell his extensive guitar collection and make a clean break if he quit the business. He doubted he’d come back around later.
“There are no reunion tours when you’re a solo act. There’s no nostalgia. You’re just done,” he said.
Instead, he said he might focus on other things he’s passionate about, like helping others with their health and weight loss.
“I’ve struggled with my weight my whole life,” he said. “I’m a food addict. I don’t want one cookie. I want the whole tray. I don’t want a French fry. I want the whole platter.”
Abusing food or compulsive overeating, he said, doesn’t get the same attention as alcohol and drug abuse, even though obesity causes a lot of misery and death.
“You’re just making more work for yourself,” he said.
The eventual goal for ending drug and alcohol abuse is to quit using them, but Bonamassa said you can never quit food. Everyone has to continue eating, which makes permanently getting the problem under control so hard.
“I can help people with that,” he said.