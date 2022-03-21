"Hairspray" Tuesdat at Clay Center By Bill Lynch lynch@hdmediallc.com Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Mar 21, 2022 Mar 21, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Broadway in Charleston presents "Hairspray" tonight at the Clay Center. Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Hairspray,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy, comes to the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.Based on the John Waters film, the show follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.It’s a musical about big dreams and big hair.Tickets are $64.36 and $91.11.To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org. Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Musical Hairspray Clay Center Show Tracy Turnblad Broadway Tony Award Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Follow Bill Lynch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News "Hairspray" Tuesdat at Clay Center AP top story Hearing opens for Jackson with pointed comments from GOP AP top story Stocks edge lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020 On Retirement: Being tech savvy is a beneficial skill for retirees AP Duke tops MSU, into Sweet 16 in Coach K's final NCAA tourney AP Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend AP Jensen's late 3-pointer lifts Creighton to win over Iowa AP Coach K's last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans