20220322-gm-hairspray1

Broadway in Charleston presents "Hairspray" tonight at the Clay Center.

 Courtesy

“Hairspray,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy, comes to the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Based on the John Waters film, the show follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.

It’s a musical about big dreams and big hair.

Tickets are $64.36 and $91.11.

To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment.

