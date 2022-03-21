"Hairspray" Tuesday at Clay Center By Bill Lynch lynch@hdmediallc.com Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Mar 21, 2022 Mar 21, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Broadway in Charleston presents "Hairspray" tonight at the Clay Center. Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Hairspray,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy, comes to the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.Based on the John Waters film, the show follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.It’s a musical about big dreams and big hair.Tickets are $64.36 and $91.11.To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org. Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Musical Hairspray Clay Center Show Tracy Turnblad Broadway Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Follow Bill Lynch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News agate Boys basketball: All-MSAC, All-Cardinal Conference teams Kerns, Mace running to represent Ward 7 on Charleston City Council Chris Haddox headlines the Woody Hawley Series Saturday AP top story Jackson pledges to decide cases 'without fear or favor' Chuck Landon: WVU clobbered by 'Ides of March' AP New corporate climate change disclosures proposed by SEC "Hairspray" Tuesday at Clay Center AP top story Stocks edge lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020 Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans