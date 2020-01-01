Hank Williams tribute show returns to Clay Center Saturday

The Friends of Old Time Music and Dance and the Woody Hawley Series present John Lilly and Rob McNurlin’s annual Hank Williams tribute show Saturday night at the Clay Center.
Part of the evening will feature “The Lost Show,” a recreation of the show Williams might have played if he’d been able to get to Charleston in 1953.
This will include songs by Hawkshaw Hawkins, Homer and Jethro, and the Webb Sisters performed by McNurlin and Lilly, along with special guests.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $25. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.