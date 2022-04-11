It’s not unusual for country music stars to name check country legends or even American music icons as being their favorite artists. Countless singer/songwriters will mention their love of Hank Williams or Johnny Cash, or even Bruce Springsteen or Bob Dylan.
But Pink Floyd?
Country star Hardy is a big fan. He says it is his favorite band.
Speaking over the phone from his home in Nashville, the singer/songwriter, who performs Friday night at the Charleston Coliseum along with Morgan Wallen, said his love of the British prog rock band was legit.
“It’s all because of my dad,” he said. “He introduced me to them as a kid.”
Hardy couldn’t say which song it was for sure, but figured it was one of the band's better-known cuts.
“After I got old enough to research their music,” he said, “I became obsessed with how they wrote songs, the phases of their songwriting and just the cool lyrics.”
If he had to pick a favorite by the band, Hardy said it would probably be “Sheep,” a dreamlike song about oppressed farm animals rising up, learning karate and killing the dogs.
Hardy’s own songs don’t tend to stray that far into the surreal, though he said his life seemed surreal sometimes.
He’s written songs with or for a slew of top country names including Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Wallen.
Hardy is a go-to guy in country music, and he said he loved that.
“I love the game,” he said. “Being ‘the dude’ is pretty cool.”
Hardy has found success with his own songs, too. He's racked up a number of hits, including his most recent, “Give Heaven Some Hell.”
He puts in a lot of time on the road. He’s a regular opener for guys like Wallen, Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert.
Living on the road isn’t so much a lifestyle as a shift in perception for Hardy. He said while he’s on the road, he tries to do most of things he’d do at home, like go fishing or play golf.
“You just create this sense of normalcy,” he said.
Success has made Hardy an in-demand artist, but he said he expected to slow down at some point. In August, the Tennessee native got engaged.
“We met at this bar/music venue in Mississippi,” Hardy said. “I set up the proposal in the exact spot where we met, had it marked with an ‘X,’ had flowers ready. It was great.”
He said his fiancee, Caleigh Ryan, was very supportive of his music career, but added he wouldn’t have proposed if he expected to stay in the mindset of taking every opportunity offered him.
“There’s plenty of times when she’s like, go do your thing,” he said. “And I’m really happy about that.”