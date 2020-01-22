Indie rockers Hawthorne Heights perform at Rock City Cake Company Saturday night in an all-ages show. The Dayton, Ohio-based band, known for a string of well-received records including “Fragile Future,” “Skeletons” and “If Only You Were Lonely,” is celebrating the 15-year anniversary of its debut album, “The Silence of Black and White.” The 8 p.m. show will also include an opening set by Bad Luck. Advance tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show. For more information, call 681-265-9154 or visit www.rockcitycakeco.com.
Hawthorne Heights at Rock City Cake Company this weekend
