Hawthorne Heights at Rock City Cake Company this weekend

Ohio’s Hawthorne Heights comes to Rock City Cake Company Saturday night.

Indie rockers Hawthorne Heights perform at Rock City Cake Company Saturday night in an all-ages show. The Dayton, Ohio-based band, known for a string of well-received records including “Fragile Future,” “Skeletons” and “If Only You Were Lonely,” is celebrating the 15-year anniversary of its debut album, “The Silence of Black and White.” The 8 p.m. show will also include an opening set by Bad Luck. Advance tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show. For more information, call 681-265-9154 or visit www.rockcitycakeco.com.

