“My So-Called High School Rank” is a documentary directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg that highlights the growing pressures impacting high school seniors around the country. It was filmed during the 2019 and 2020 school year, so during the pandemic.
The directors chose to feature Ripley High School in Jackson County, because of how greatly it stood out from other schools. One of the Ripley students highlighted is West Virginia University Parkersburg student Evan Bain, who transitioned from high school to college during the pandemic and while filming the documentary.
“Ripley High School was chosen for the documentary because we decided to put on [a production of] 'Ranked.' I was pretty skeptical at first — it was wild to think about HBO coming to West Virginia,” Bain said.
'Ranked' is a musical written by Davis Taylor Gomes and Kyle Holmes about high school seniors in a dystopian world where their class rank determines their value as a person. When the pandemic hit, the musical was transitioned to a Zoom format.
The film crew went into the students’ homes to show how students adapted to quarantine and what sacrifices they had to make.
“The filming process was crazy interesting. They would come and record us rehearsing at school, leaving us mostly alone,” Bain said. “However, when they came to our houses to record, they would have us do a little activity. For example, I spent a day in online college classes.”
According to Bain, the documentary represents West Virginia in a positive light compared to how Appalachia has been previously portrayed in Hollywood.
“I really like the documentary. It has a really powerful message that most of our generation can relate to,” Bain said. “I think it represents West Virginia as a whole really well. You usually hear banjos and fiddles edited behind footage of West Virginia, but there’s nothing like that here.”
A large part of the documentary is the high school seniors’ journeys with the college admissions process. The audience sees students get denied and admitted to a variety of campuses. At the time of the documentary, Bain was a business administration major at WVU Parkersburg.
“Funnily enough, I switched to the digital media production major after watching this documentary crew at work. They showed me that working creatively can pay the bills. That’s a life I couldn’t turn down,” he said.
Bain is now entering his second semester as a digital media production student.
"My So-Called High School Rank" is available to watch on HBO Max now.