The city of Charleston will be featured in HBO’s “Our Towns,” a documentary about “how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across America.”
The film is based on the bestselling book by James and Deborah Fallows.
In 2011, the Fallows created a blogpost for The Atlantic, asking readers to share compelling stories about their towns — from economic setbacks to local struggles to achievements — that have been overlooked by the national press.
Within a week, they received more than 1,000 responses.
For the next five years, the couple traveled the United States exploring the changes taking place across small-town America for what would become their bestselling book, “Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America.”
In 2018, filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan joined them to revisit eight of those cities, including Charleston, where they met a wide range of civic leaders, immigrants, educators and more people working to improve their communities.
“Our Towns” premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday on HBO and the streaming service HBO Max.