West Virginia filmmaker Tijah Bumgarner will premiere the pilot episode of her series “Her Hope Haven” 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charleston.
It’s a free showing of the pilot episode and open to the public.
Filmed in June 2021, the comedy-drama series focuses on a group of women working toward sobriety at a fictional women’s inpatient recover center in West Virginia.
Directed by Bumgarner, a professor at Marshall University, “Her Hope Heaven” was co-created by Ashley Ellis and is based on experiences from her time spent in substance treatment facilities in West Virginia and Kentucky.
Ellis also appeared on screen and helped to write the pilot and cast actors, local amateurs in recovery for substance use disorder.
Production of “Her Hope Haven” began in June 2021, but Ellis, who had struggled with substance use, died in November 2021.
She was 34.
A documentary featuring Ellis is currently in development by Bumgarner with filmmaker Jen Seiler.
Based in Charleston, Bumgarner completed her first feature film, “Meadow Bridge,” a coming-of-age story set in rural West Virginia, in 2017. In 2020, she co-produced “Quarantine Life,” a comedy series about life during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church is at 317 West Washington St., in Charleston.
