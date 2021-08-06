Ja Rule and Ashanti are coming to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Sept. 25 along with special guest Plies.
Ja Rule is best known for a slew of hip-hop hits, among them “Livin’ it Up,” “Put It on Me,” and “Always on Time,” each of which was nominated for a Grammy.
From his breakthrough in 1999, the rapper has released seven studio albums with an eighth record reportedly in the works.
Ja Rule has also attracted some negative public attention for legal issues ranging from assault and tax evasion to lawsuits related to his involvement in the ill-fated Fyre Festival in 2017.
Actress and singer Ashanti broke through on the pop charts with her hit “Foolish” in 2002, and had continued success with a string of hits including “Happy,” “Baby” and “Rock Wit You.”
The Grammy winner has released six studio albums. Her last record, “Braveheart,” came out in 2014. A seventh studio album is planned.
Along with music, Ashanti has appeared in several films and television shows, including “The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz,” “Resident Evil: Extinction,” and the television show, “Army Wives.”
Rapper Plies had his first hit in 2007 with “Shawty” featuring T-Pain and has racked up additional hits, among them “Bust it Baby,” “Put it on Ya,” and “Want it, Need it,” featuring Ashanti.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 and start at $49.50. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.