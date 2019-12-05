Holiday events this week

Thursday through Sunday
“Nativities from Around the World”
4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
Friday through Sunday
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Mary”
7 p.m. Friday. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. Annual production about the life of Mary, the mother of Jesus, in the days leading up to the messiah’s birth. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. cyacwv.showclix.com
Astral Theatre Collective presents “Adventures in Santa Claus Land”
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Three children embark on an adventure and learn the importance of believing in the impossible. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
Friday
Saint Nikolaus and Krampus
5 to 7 p.m. Free. A visit with the good and bad of Christmas. Photos allowed. Odd Bird Gift Emporium, 247 Capitol St.
Christmas Caroling/St. Albans tree lighting ceremony
5:30 p.m. Free. 85 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans
Christmas Variety Show
8 p.m. Donations accepted for St. Albans food pantry. St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Call 304-727-7114.
Saturday
South Charleston Christmas Parade
12 p.m. Free. D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-746-5552.
Pictures with Krampus/Fright Before Christmas Art Show
Noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Pictures start at $20. All ages and species welcome. 5306 MacCorkle Ave. SE.
Ripley Christmas Parade
6 p.m. Free. Route along South Church Street to Main Street and concludes near the Jackson County Courthouse.
Christmas in Appalachia
7 p.m. Tickets $15. With Johnny Statts & The Delivery Boys, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Chosen Road and John Morris. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater. Call 304-345-7469 or Chaswvcc.com.
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra “Sounds of the Season”
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.50. Annual holiday show with special guest vocalist Vanessa Thomas. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3571.
Sunday
Appalachian Children’s Chorus presents “Peace, Joy & Harmony”
4 p.m. Advance tickets $12. At the door $15. With special guests: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus. Charleston Baptist Temple. Call 304-343-1111.
Holiday Gala with University of Charleston Symphonic Wind Ensemble
4 p.m. Free. Choir directed by Dr. Joseph Janisch. Wind ensemble conducted by John Christian. Ballroom, third floor of Geary Student Union, University of Charleston. Call 304-357-4903.
Monday
Cirque Musica presents “Holiday Wishes”
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $64.42. Acrobats, aerialists and more, accompanied by a symphony orchestra. Marshall Artist Series. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. 304-696-6656.
Wednesday
Kanawha Forum Christmas Carol Sing-Along
12:05 p.m. Free. Led by Music Director Chris Engel. Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St. E. Call 304-342-6558.
Thursday
“Light Up the Levee”
5:30 p.m. Free. Floating parade with Christmas carols and hot cocoa. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church. Haddad Riverfront Park.
Charleston Christmas Parade
7 p.m. Free. Parade route begins on Kanawha Boulevard, travels down Capitol Street, turning onto Washington Street toward the Charleston Town Center. The parade continued along Court Street, goes to Quarrier Street, passes the Municipal Auditorium before turning back toward Kanawha Boulevard, where it concludes. For more information, call 304-348-8000.
“Bob Thompson’s Joy To The World”
8 p.m. Advance tickets $30. Day of the show $35. With special guest Jane Monheit. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.