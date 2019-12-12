Holiday happenings ahead

Today
n “Light Up the Levee”
5:30 p.m. Free. Floating parade with Christmas carols and hot cocoa. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church. Haddad Riverfront Park.
n Charleston Christmas Parade
7 p.m. Free. Parade route begins on Kanawha Boulevard, travels down Capitol Street, turning onto Washington Street toward the Charleston Town Center. The parade continues along Court Street, goes to Quarrier Street, passes the Municipal Auditorium before turning back toward Kanawha Boulevard, where it concludes. For more information, call 304-348-8000.
n “Bob Thompson’s Joy To The World”
8 p.m. Advance tickets $30. Day of the show $35. With special guest Jane Monheit. First of two shows. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.
Friday
n Marmet Christmas Parade
6 p.m. Free. 9403 Maccorkle Ave. SE.
n Nightmare Before Christmas Party
7 p.m. Tickets $15. Tim Burton film-themed party with screening and music by Litz and The Settlement. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. Call 681-265-9154 or rockcitycakeco.com.
n Winter Holiday Concert 2019
7 p.m. Donations accepted. Kanawha Valley Community Band. LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston.
n Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas
7 p.m. Tickets $26.50. Charleston Coliseum. Call 800-745-3000.
n “Frozen, Jr.”
7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater. Ctoc.org.
n WomanSong
7:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Annual winter concert under the direction of Jeanette Bowlby. Christ Church United Methodist.
n “The Nutcracker” with The Charleston Ballet and the WVSO
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50. Annual production of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas ballet. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
n “Bob Thompson’s Joy To The World”
8 p.m. Advance tickets $30. Day of the show $35. With special guest Jane Monheit. Second show. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.
n “Adventures in Santa Claus Land”
8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Astral Theatre Collective. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
n The Alchemy Theatre Holiday Cabaret
8 p.m. Donations accepted. Mak Art Studio, 604 ½ Central Ave., Barboursville.
Saturday
n Nitro Christmas Parade
1 p.m. Free. Parade route is along First Avenue from Pickens Road to 21st Avenue. Free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Living Memorial Park, following.
n “The Nutcracker” with The Charleston Ballet and the WVSO
2 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
n “Frozen, Jr.”
2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater. Ctoc.org.
n The 2019 State 35 Joytacular
7 p.m. Tickets $10 or $5 with new toy. Featuring the No Pants Players. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
n “Adventures in Santa Claus Land”
8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Astral Theatre Collective. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
Sunday
n “Adventures in Santa Claus Land”
2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Astral Theatre Collective. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
n “Frozen, Jr.”
2 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater. Ctoc.org.
n “Festival of Light, A Celtic Christmas Cantata”
7 p.m. Free. First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston, 508 2nd Ave., South Charleston.
Tuesday
n “Comfort and Joy: Christmas Carols and beer”
7 p.m. Free admission. Cereal and financial accepted for the Covenant House food pantry. Christmas music led by Zack Harold of gospel band The Sycomores with access to the bar. Sam’s Uptown Café, 28 Capitol St.