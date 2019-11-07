Humanities Council symposium to focus on 'The Battle of Shakespeare's Sexes'

The West Virginia Humanities council will present “The Battle of Shakespeare’s Sexes,” a free symposium with actors from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival performing brief Shakespeare excerpts, followed by a moderated discussion.
The focus is on gender roles, communication between the sexes, women’s rights and related matters in Shakespeare as compared and contrasted with modern views.
The symposium will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fellowship Hall at University Point, Concord University in Athens; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vintage Theatre in Clarksburg; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor Books in Charleston; 1 p.m. Thursday at the Smithers Senior Center in Smithers; and 7:30 p.m. at the Long Community Center in Montgomery.
Admission to these events is free.