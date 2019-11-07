You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Humanities Council symposium to focus on 'The Battle of Shakespeare's Sexes'

The West Virginia Humanities council will present “The Battle of Shakespeare’s Sexes,” a free symposium with actors from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival performing brief Shakespeare excerpts, followed by a moderated discussion.

The focus is on gender roles, communication between the sexes, women’s rights and related matters in Shakespeare as compared and contrasted with modern views.

The symposium will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fellowship Hall at University Point, Concord University in Athens; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vintage Theatre in Clarksburg; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor Books in Charleston; 1 p.m. Thursday at the Smithers Senior Center in Smithers; and 7:30 p.m. at the Long Community Center in Montgomery.

Admission to these events is free.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, November 7, 2019

Beal, Geraldine - 1 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, Summersville.

Brown, Jessie - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Goodwin, Eula - 11 a.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Mays Jr., Everett - 2 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Pauley, Charles - 2 p.m., Lively Cemetery, Sod.

Rose, Doyle - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Smith, Faye - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Thaxton, Robert - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.