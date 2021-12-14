Huntington gets another helping of Korn Staff report Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Korn returns to Huntington and the Mountain Health Arena on Sunday, March 13.The Grammy Award-winning band pioneered the nu metal genre and helped bring it to the mainstream in the 1990s with songs like “Got the Life,” “Freak on a Leash” and “Falling Away from Me.”Through the 2000s, Korn has maintained a presence on the mainstream rock charts with hits like “Spike in My Veins,” “Evolution” and “Take Me.” Their latest single was “Start the Healing.”The show is part of a tour in support of the band’s upcoming album, “Requiem,” scheduled for release Feb. 4, 2022.The show also features rockers Chevelle and hardcore punk group Code Orange.Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale 9 a.m. Friday.Tickets are available through the Mountain Health Arena box office or through ticketmaster.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Huntington Music Metal Mainstream Health Genre Grammy Chevelle Recommended for you Latest News AP Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory top story WV, nation mark grim new COVID-19 milestones Huntington gets another helping of Korn AP Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron top story The Food Guy: Last call at The Block? Christmas Every Day: Celebrating Christmas with Krampus Prep football: University's Cunningham wins Walker Award as state's top special-teams player HD Media editorial: Tough times for small, private colleges in WV Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 14, 2021 Daily Mail WV Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society