Korn returns to Huntington and the Mountain Health Arena on Sunday, March 13.

The Grammy Award-winning band pioneered the nu metal genre and helped bring it to the mainstream in the 1990s with songs like “Got the Life,” “Freak on a Leash” and “Falling Away from Me.”

Through the 2000s, Korn has maintained a presence on the mainstream rock charts with hits like “Spike in My Veins,” “Evolution” and “Take Me.” Their latest single was “Start the Healing.”

The show is part of a tour in support of the band’s upcoming album, “Requiem,” scheduled for release Feb. 4, 2022.

The show also features rockers Chevelle and hardcore punk group Code Orange.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale 9 a.m. Friday.

Tickets are available through the Mountain Health Arena box office or through ticketmaster.com.

