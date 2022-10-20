Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — This weekend, the Huntington Pride organization will host events at Ritter Park and downtown Huntington.

On Friday evening, the party begins at the Ritter Park amphitheater with a showing of the cult classic movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and then on Saturday, Oct. 22, the full Huntington Pride Festival gets underway in the downtown district.

