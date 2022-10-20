HUNTINGTON — This weekend, the Huntington Pride organization will host events at Ritter Park and downtown Huntington.
On Friday evening, the party begins at the Ritter Park amphitheater with a showing of the cult classic movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and then on Saturday, Oct. 22, the full Huntington Pride Festival gets underway in the downtown district.
Huntington Pride is a nonprofit that focuses on hosting “social and educational events for the LGBTQ community and its allies.” The organization’s goal is for the local LGBTQ+ community to experience “various opportunities to come together and build one network, one family that helps each other thrive and live our best lives right here in Huntington” and to “harness the unique abilities and talents among our LGBTQ+ residents to utilize our power to effect positive change where our own civil rights are still lacking.”
Friday’s movie will be shown at 8 p.m. It is an R-rated movie for adults. Tickets are $5 and attendees are encouraged to BYOB and bring chairs and blankets.
After “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” ran its course following an initial run in theaters during the mid-1970s, it began to be shown every weekend at midnight in movie houses across the country. That is when it became a cult classic, as moviegoers would dress up in the same costumes as those worn by the actors in the film, while bringing props and reciting the lines in over-the-top fashion alongside the onscreen dialogue.
This tradition has continued for 47 years, making “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” “the longest-running theatrical release in history,” and that is what will be recreated Friday. Attendees are encouraged to bring “Rocky Horror” costumes and props, and there will be a simultaneous shadow cast of the flick by the side of the movie screen performed by members of the Huntington Area Regional Theatre troupe.
Saturday finds the Huntington Pride Festival being split into a family-friendly version in the daytime and an adult event from 7 p.m. onward.
The Huntington Pride Festival will be presented by the McElroy family of podcasters and filmmakers. Hosting the event will be Huntington Pride Board members Ally Layman, Sam Green, Justin Murdock and Heather Oliver.
Admission to the downtown portion of the Huntington Pride Festival is free, with many vendors on hand. There will also be community resources at the event including on-site HIV testing and other health and lifestyle organizations.
Taking place in downtown Huntington on 4th Avenue between 8th and 10th streets and on 9th Street to the alleys, the family-friendly, all-ages side will happen from 2-7 p.m. After that, a festival license will allow adult beverages to be carried from venue to venue within the festival area until 11 p.m.
Entertainment will start at 2 p.m. with a set by DJ Cin City. At 3:20 p.m., the local drag extravaganza show will take place and continue throughout the day, with the music of the band The Living Room mixing it up at 4 p.m.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. will be performances by the band Down In Round Three, the group Bath Bomb and the headliner of the afternoon, Huntington’s own singer and songwriter Alexis Cunningham.
The festival kicks into high gear at 7:30 p.m. with shows by drag queen performers from Tampa, Pittsburgh, Savannah and a host of performers and pageant winners from Huntington and West Virginia, including Mr. Huntington Pride Corey Taylor and Miss Huntington Pride Apara Lashes.
After the downtown fun is over, the official Huntington Pride after-party gets underway at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden at 741 6th Ave. The featured performer will be Maddelynn Hatter.
More information can be found at huntingtonpride.org.