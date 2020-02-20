In short: Aldean at the Coliseum, 'Alice' at the Clay Center, Chicago comes to Charleston

‘Alice’ at Clay Center next week
Youth Organizations United presents “Alice in Wonderland: Down in the Rabbit Hole” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Clay Center.
Sponsored by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and Fund for the Arts, the show brings together the West Virginia Youth Symphony, the Appalachian Children’s Chorus, Children’s Theatre of Charleston and the River City Youth Ballet in an original adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s novel.
Tickets are $18.50 and are available at the Clay Center box office, online at theclay center.org, or by calling 304-561-3570.
Chicago at Municipal in May
Iconic 1970s rock band Chicago returns to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium May 1.
The band’s career spans five decades and includes hits like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” and “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day.”
Tickets start at $65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000, or visiting the Coliseum box office.
Aldean all back
Jason Aldean’s “We Back” Tour arrives at the Charleston Coliseum Thursday. The show also features Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by calling 800-745-3000, through ticketmaster.com or at the Coliseum box office.