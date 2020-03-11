In Short: Alice Cooper, Charlie Daniels, Beach Boys and more

Alice Cooper visiting Huntington
Alice Cooper returns to West Virginia July 14 for a show at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets for the show start at $45 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. For information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Charlie Daniels in CharlestonCountry music legend Charlie Daniels will bring his “Fire on the Mountain” tour to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Aug. 15. Daniels is best known for the song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The show also includes ’70s southern rock stars, the Marshall Tucker Band. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. For information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
The Beach Boys at the Clay Center
The Beach Boys are coming to the Clay Center Sept. 27. The current touring band includes co-founder Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnston. Tickets start at $50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. For information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
A big Three Things
Popular speaker series “Three Things” returns Wednesday for Episode 2 of Season Five. Guests scheduled to appear at the John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education & Community Center, on Court Street, include artist Debra Rayhill; owner of Tgraphics, Claudette Hudson; and former World’s Strongest Man Phil Pfister. The event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.
Wheeling Jamboree reunion
The Wheeling Jamboree will hold a special anniversary reunion at the Capitol Theatre, in Wheeling, April 25. The show will feature past and present members of the Jamboree, including Darnell Miller, Jo Ann Jones, Chris Day and more. Tickets are $15 and $20. For details, visit wheelingjamboree.org.