In short: Area Oscars celebrations, 'Waitress' at the Clay Center and more

WVSO and the Oscars
Celebrating music in film, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “And the Winner is” Saturday night at the Clay Center.
This musical salute to Oscar-winning music will include selections from “The Sound of Music,” “Titanic,” “ET,” “Star Wars” and many more.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will feature guest soprano Katy Shackleton Williams. Tickets start at $17. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit wvsymphony.org.
WVIFF and the Oscars
The West Virginia International Film Festival will host its seventh annual Oscars Party at Taylor Books, on Capitol Street, Sunday night.
The watch party includes live music, hors d’oeuvres and more.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, wviff.org.
Children’s Therapy Clinic and the Oscars
The Children’s Therapy Clinic will present its 16th annual “A Night with the Stars” Oscars gala Sunday night at the Embassy Suites Hotel.
This fundraiser for the private, non-profit clinic features live music, prizes and a big-screen broadcast of the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood.
Advance tickets are $100 or $125 at the door. Tables for 10 are available for $900 each. For information about the event, call 304-342-9515 or visit childrenstherapyclinic.com.
‘The Legacy Show’ coming to WVSU
“The Legacy Show,” a multimedia show celebrating African American music, history and culture, will come to the West Virginia State University campus Tuesday as part of the school’s Black History Month activities.
The show will feature a genre-bending performance by violinist Tami Lee Hughes and Ellen Summer in the Fanin S. Belcher Theater of the Davis Fine Arts Building.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
‘Waitress’ at the Clay Center
Broadway in Charleston presents the Tony Award-nominated “Waitress” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clay Center. The show revolves around a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.
Tickets start at $37.61. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
CYAC Lincoln Show
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company and the West Virginia Youth Symphony will present the opera “Lincoln” Feb. 14 and 15 in the sanctuary of Christ Church United Methodist. Performances are 7 p.m. each day.
The show depicts the final hours of President Abraham Lincoln’s life before his assassination.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, available at the door or through cyacwv.showclix.com.
‘Russia: Coming of Age’
Author/photographer Eric Douglas is giving a free presentation Friday at the Marshall University South Charleston Campus Library about his photo exhibit, “Russia: Coming of Age.” The exhibit is a selection of photographs he took throughout Russia from the mid-1990s side-by-side with photos taken in 2008. Many of the images are the same people or places separated by 15 years. The exhibit is on display now through April 7. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Jim Gaffigan coming to Charleston
Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. for comedian Jim Gaffigan’s Aug. 10 show at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
The show is part of Gaffigan’s year-long “The Pale Tourist” tour.
Ticket prices have not been announced, but will be available at 800-745-3000 or through ticketmaster.com.