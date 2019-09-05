You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

In Short: Arts and Crafts, Freedom Festival

Arts and Crafts all over

South Charleston and the city of St. Albans will hold their annual arts and crafts festivals Saturday.

The Arts and Crafts Mound Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. around the mound in South Charleston.

Arti Gras will take place on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans from 6 to 10 p.m.

Celebrating Freedom

The town of Montgomery will hold its inaugural Freedom Festival beginning Wednesday evening in downtown Montgomery.

The festival, held in conjunction with the town of Smithers, commemorates September 11 and will include music, games, tournaments, swimming at the Montgomery YMCA and rides from Gambill Amusements.

The festival runs Wednesday evening through Saturday night and will conclude with fireworks.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today for Thursday, September 5, 2019

Hill, Earle - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. 

Saddler, Clinton - 11 a.m., Stowers Cemetery, Sweetland.

Skeen, Lieselotte- 11 a.m., Lambert - Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Warner, Charlotte - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.