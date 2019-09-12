In Short: ArtWalk, Sound Checks, Charleston Ballet

ArtWalk next week
Charleston’s near-monthly ArtWalk returns next Thursday and will include more than 20 participating venues showcasing a wide variety of local and regional art.
During ArtWalk, the Gazette-Mail will host a Reader Appreciation night at 1001 Virginia St., East. There will be live music, refreshments, an art exhibit, tours of the press room, and a meet-and-greet with reporters and photographers.
Free parking is available from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Gazette-Mail parking garage.
ArtWalk begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 19.
Sound Checks announced
The Clay Center has announced its upcoming season of Sound Checks, showcasing rising stars of the music industry.
The upcoming series features some familiar faces as well as area performers. All shows start at 8 p.m.
The season begins Oct. 11 with Bombadil and Tofujitsu.
Nov. 27, it’s A Funky Thanksgiving Eve with Funk You and Beggars Clan.
Dec. 28 is Martinsburg native Christian Lopez with area indie-rock band Ona.
Jan. 24, Great Peacock plays Sound Checks, along with Tony Harrah.
Subscription packages and individual tickets are on sale now. Subscription packages are $50 for the four shows. Single tickets are $15.
For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Charleston Ballet documentary wins
Charleston Ballet’s documentary “Andre Van Damme & The Story of the Charleston Ballet” won a festival-wide award at the West Europe International Film Festival in Brussels, Belgium.
The week-long event screened over 200 films, including the documentary, which traced the ballet company founder’s life in Belgium, where he was a Premier Danseur Etoile (First Star Dancer) with the Brussels Royal Opera.
It focuses on his experiences during World War II, when he joined the Belgian Resistance to the Nazi Occupation, and recounts his journey to Charleston, where he founded the ballet company, which is now one of the oldest companies in America.
It’s not the first award for the film. It also won a regional Emmy, the Special Jury Remi Award at the 52nd annual WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival, and Best Documentary at the Classical Arts Film Festival in Napa, California.
For additional information, call 304-342-6541 or visit thecharlestonballet.com/docu mentary.