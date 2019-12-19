In Short: ArtWalk, Unity Solstice, 'Dancing with the Stars'

ArtWalk today
The last ArtWalk of 2019 is today. The self-guided walking tour of downtown Charleston features over 20 participating shops, galleries and offices, showcasing local and regional arts.
In line with the season, many of these locations have a holiday theme.
ArtWalk begins at 5 p.m. and winds down at around 8 p.m.
Unity Solstice Concert
Unity of Kanawha Valley presents its annual Solstice Concert tonight. The benefit for Covenant House will feature performances by Ron Sowell, Bob Thompson, Alasha Al-Qudwah and more.
Advance tickets are $15 or $20 at the door. For more information, call 304-345-0021.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ returns
The United Way of Central West Virginia’s “Dancing with the Stars” will return May 8 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The benefit show features local stars including Cathy Nutter and Doug Harlow of WCHS TV 8, Raveena Saluja from Kindred at Home and Brad Harris from West Virginia American Water, Dr. Lizzie O’Dell from Creative Dentistry and Chris Massey of Chapman Printing, artist Christybomb and Dr. David Patton, United Bank’s Emilie Love and Nick Presley from Jackson Kelly, Amanda Walls from CASCI and Adrian “Bay” Wright of Dem 2 Brothers.
For more information, call 304-340-3606.
4848 Festival
The 4848 Festival at Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County has released its preliminary lineup for its summer music festival July 9-11. This includes Grace Potter, Billy Strings, Keller and the Keels and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, among others.
Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Three-day tickets start at $225, but lodging packages and extras are also available.
For more information, visit 4848festival.com.