In Short: ArtWalk, WVSO

ArtWalk
ArtWalk’s October installment comes to Charleston next week. The self-guided art tour of downtown Charleston includes a variety of downtown businesses showing local and regional art.
Highlights include a book signing with Valerie Banfield at Charleston Ballet, a “Beetlejuice”-themed event at Aronfield Agency and baking demonstration with Sarah Plumley at Tony the Tailor.
ArtWalk is usually held the third Thursday of the month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WVSO 80th anniversary spectacular
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra begins its yearlong 80th anniversary celebration Oct. 19.
Conducted by music director Lawrence Loh, the concert will feature special guest Orion Weiss performing Rachmaninov’s Concerto for Piano No. 3 in D minor.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12.
For more information, visit wvsymphony.org.