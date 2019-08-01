In Short: Aug. 1, 2019

Blues music for the cure
Blues harmonica player Jason Ricci performs 10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Boulevard Tavern.
Ricci has performed with or worked with a wide variety of blues artists including Ana Popovic, Joe Louis Walker and Zac Brown.
The show is a benefit for the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, which works to increase awareness about breast cancer and raise funds for medical research.
Tickets are $12. For more information, visit wvbhi.org.
Meanwhile, in Fairlea ...The State Fair of West Virginia begins next week. The fair opens Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 17, featuring rides, livestock shows, crafts and several evening concerts, including performances by Justin Moore, Cody Jinks, TobyMac, Cole Swindell and more.
Advance tickets to the fair are $9 for adults. Gate admission for children 12 and under is free. Concert tickets and tickets for carnival rides are extra.
For more details, call 304-645-1090 or visit statefairofwv.com
The music festival for musiciansAppalachian String Band Festival at Camp Washington Carver at Clifftop began this week. The annual celebration of old-time and traditional Appalachian music started Wednesday with open mics, dances and workshops.
It continues through Sunday with competitions, concerts and activities.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. through Saturday. Check out on Sunday is by 1 p.m.
Day rates are $15 for adults. Seniors and youth are $10. Additional fees for camping.
For more information, visit wvcluture.org.