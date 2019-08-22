In Short: August 22, 2019

‘Country Music’ preview
Tonight at 6:30, West Virginia Public Broadcasting will host a preview screening and reception for “Country Music,” an upcoming documentary by Ken Burns, followed by WVPB’s documentary “In Tune: A Community of Musicians.”
A panel discussion will follow.
This is a free event, but reservations are required. Visit wvpublic.org/intune to reserve seats.
“In Tune” will air on WVPB Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. The first episode of Country Music will air on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
‘Rock of Ages’ Audition
Auditions for the musical “Rock of Ages” will be held at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
Actors are asked to prepare a short song, preferably rock and bring sheet music for the piano accompanist or a CD they may sing along with.
Performance dates are November 15-17, 21 and 24.
For more information, call 304-721-8896, or visit www.albanartscenter.com
Huntington Music and Arts Festival
The Huntington Music and Arts Festival returns to Huntington next week. Music around Huntington associated with the festival begins Monday, but the main concert is Saturday at Ritter Park amphitheater.
The show features a wide range of West Virginia-based acts, including Ona, Hello June, The Parachute Brigade and many more.
The festival concert begins at noon.
Advance tickets are $15 an $20 at the gate. For more information, visit hmafestival.com.