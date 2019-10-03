In Short: 'Avon by the Sea,' ZZ Top, WV Filmmakers

‘Avon by the Sea’
Charleston Youth Arts Company closes out its new production of “Avon-By-The-Sea” this weekend at the Elk City Playhouse in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side.
The play revolves around the revelation of a dark secret hidden since the war.
Recommended for audiences ages 12-years and older, it’s the story of dark secret revealed during a family’s vacation.
“Avon-By-The-Sea” shows at 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.
For more information, visit cyaccharleston.com.
ZZ Top tickets still available
A limited number of ZZ Top tickets are available for the band’s Tuesday night show at the Clay Center. Prices range from $62.50 to $403.50. For more information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online to theclaycenter.org.
WV Filmmakers Festival in Sutton
The WV Filmmakers Festival celebrates 20 years this weekend with a new slate of films to be shown this weekend at the Elk Theater in Sutton.
The festival, which begins Friday evening, includes 15 films by West Virginians, as well as nine international productions.
The films include documentaries, dramas and short features.
Single screenings are $10. Single day passes are $20 and a pass to all screenings is $35.
For more information, including a complete schedule, visit wvfilmmakersfestival.org.
The Warlock Concert
Saturday night, it’s the debut of possibly Charleston’s first opera, “The Warlock Concert,” at the Clay Center’s Walker Theater.
Written by Mark Hornbaker, the opera tells the story of Gustav, “a once powerful warlock who has lost his powers and is now reduced to singing for his supper in a local pub.”
Gustav seeks to regain his powers through dark deals and revenge himself upon the witches he despises.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door or by calling 304-552-1430.