In short: Blues Fest, Summerfest and ArtWalk

Heritage Music Blues Fest
This weekend is Wheeling’s Heritage Music Blues Fest. The three-day music fest includes performances by notable blues, jazz and rock performers including the Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio, Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Mike Zito with the BB King Horns, and Vanessa Collier.
The festival begins Friday afternoon. Single day passes are $40 with weekend passes available. For information, visit heritagemusicfest.com.
Summerfest in South Charleston
Summerfest returns to South Charleston Aug. 14. The annual festival, held around the South Charleston mound, features live entertainment, free cotton candy and snow cones, activites for the kids, a street dance and a car show. Summerfest runs through Aug. 17. Admission is free.
ArtWalk returns next weekAugust’s edition of ArtWalk is set for Aug. 15. The free, self-guided tour of downtown Charleston will include over 20 different locations, live music, some snacks and work from area and regional artists. ArtWalk begins at 5 p.m. and continues until 8.