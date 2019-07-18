You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

In Short: BridgeFest, Clay Center, OktoberWest

BridgeFest

BridgeFest, which was originally scheduled in June during FestivALL, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bridge Road Shops at the top of Bridge Road.

The annual block party features live music, activities for the kids and Bridge Road food vendors.

ZZ Top at Clay Center

The Clay Center has announced that classic rock staple ZZ Top will be returning to the arts and science center October 8. The show is part of the band’s 50th anniversary tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Young in Huntington

Country star Chris Young will bring his “Raised on Country World Tour 2019” to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, November 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning through Ticketmaster.

OktoberWest

Charleston Main Streets has announced the return of OktoberWest to Charleston’s West Side on September 28 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event, which features over 100 craft beers, will include music by Andy Frasco and the U.N., Wild Adriatic and Rasta Rafiki.

General admission tickets are $35.

For more information, call 304-767-9800 or visit CWVmainstreets.org.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2019

Anderson, Robert - 1 p.m. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Atkins Jr., Archie - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Burdette, Davy - 8 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Edwards, Dianna - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Loving, Nancy - 1 p.m., Groves Creek Community Church, Harrison.

Meadows, James - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Miller, Ruth - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Carl - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Thornton, Sammie - 1 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Vance, Zenda - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Whitson, Grady - 7 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Williams, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.