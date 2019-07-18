In Short: BridgeFest, Clay Center, OktoberWest

BridgeFest
BridgeFest, which was originally scheduled in June during FestivALL, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bridge Road Shops at the top of Bridge Road.
The annual block party features live music, activities for the kids and Bridge Road food vendors.
ZZ Top at Clay Center
The Clay Center has announced that classic rock staple ZZ Top will be returning to the arts and science center October 8. The show is part of the band’s 50th anniversary tour.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.
Young in Huntington
Country star Chris Young will bring his “Raised on Country World Tour 2019” to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, November 16.
Tickets go on sale Friday morning through Ticketmaster.
OktoberWest
Charleston Main Streets has announced the return of OktoberWest to Charleston’s West Side on September 28 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event, which features over 100 craft beers, will include music by Andy Frasco and the U.N., Wild Adriatic and Rasta Rafiki.
General admission tickets are $35.
For more information, call 304-767-9800 or visit CWVmainstreets.org.