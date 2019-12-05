In Short: Christmas in Appalachia, River Arts Show, 'Nutcracker'

Christmas in Appalachia
Saturday night, get Christmas with a bluegrass and gospel flavor at the Charleston Convention Center Little Theater with “Christmas in Appalachia.”
The show includes Johnny Statts & The Delivery Boys, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Chosen Road and John Morris.
Tickets are $15, available at the Convention Center box office, by calling 304-345-7469 or at Chaswvccc.com.
17th Annual River Arts Show
Friday and Saturday, the 17th Annual River Arts Show returns to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Kanawha Boulevard West in Charleston.
The weekend includes a wide range of local artists, offering their work, as well as live music both days.
The art show hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $3.
'The Nutcracker'
Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra present “The Nutcracker” next weekend at the Clay Center.
Shows will be held Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $24 for adults and $12 for children.
The show sold out last year.
For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.