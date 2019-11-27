In Short: Christmas in Appalachia, WVSO, Mountain Stage

Christmas in Appalachia
Dec. 7, check out Christmas music with a bluegrass and gospel flavor at the Charleston Convention Center Little Theater with “Christmas in Appalachia.”
The 7 p.m. show includes Johnny Statts & The Delivery Boys, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Chosen Road and John Morris.
Tickets are $15, available at the Convention Center box office, by calling 304-345-7469 or at Chaswvccc.com.
WVSO ‘Sounds of the Season’
Celebrate the “Sounds of the Season” with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Dec. 7. The annual holiday concert under the direction of guest conductor Michelle Merrill includes many traditional favorites.
Tickets start at $17.
For more information, visit wvsymphony.org.
Mountain Stage announces 2020 shows
Sunday’s “Mountain Stage” with Kentucky sensation Tyler Childers is sold out, but the live performance radio program has announced several upcoming shows for the new year. Jan. 19, “Mountain Stage” returns to Morgantown with Nellie McKay.
The show is back at the Culture Center in Charleston with Keller and the Keels Feb. 9, The Steeldrivers and Russell Moore Feb. 16 and then with Railroad Earth, Feb. 23.
Meanwhile, “Mountain Stage” will stream the sold-out Sunday show through its website mountainstage.org.