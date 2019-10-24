In Short: Community Band, UC artist reception, 'Julius Caesar'

Kanawha Valley Community Band
The Kanawha Valley Community Band presents its fall concert at Geary Auditorium at the University of Charleston 3 p.m. Sunday.
Under the direction of conductor David Williams, the band will perform “Elfman on Halloween,” which includes selections from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” as well as pieces by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, John Williams and more.
Admission is free.
Artist reception at University of Charleston
The University of Charleston will host a reception from 10 a.m. to noon for its first alumni solo exhibition in the Frankenberger Art Gallery.
The reception is for pastel landscape painter Todd Loe, who credits former UC Associate Professor of Art Emeritus Hank Keeling with providing some of the foundation for Loe’s work.
Admission is free.
‘Julius Caesar’ at the Alban Arts Center
Saturday night, the Alban Arts Center on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, will host the Vintage Theatre Company and its production of William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”
The show begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors or students.
For more information, call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.
‘Joy To The World’
Tickets for Bob Thompson’s annual “Joy To The World” concerts go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.
This year, the show, featuring vocalist Jane Monheit, will be held 8 p.m. December 12 and 13 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston.
Advance tickets are $30 or $35 day of the show.
For more information, visit mountain stage.org.
HallowEast 11
HallowEast 11 arrives in Charleston this weekend, beginning with a Hocus Pocus Party at the Clay Center Thursday. Friday, the Artmares art show opens at Outta Time Escape Rooms and the Friday Night Freak Show will once again screen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Appalachian Power Park.
Saturday, the annual HallowEast Costume Crawl returns to Washington Street.
For more details, visit halloweast.com.