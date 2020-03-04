In short: Country Unplugged, ticket on-sales, Read-a-Palooza and more

Country Unplugged at Clay Center
Country music stars Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt and David Lee Murphy bring Country Unplugged to the Clay Center Sunday. Tickets to the 7 p.m. show start at $42.50. For information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online to theclaycenter.org.
Righteous Brothers tickets
Tickets to ’60s blue-eyed soul band, The Righteous Brothers, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. The show is scheduled Aug. 13 at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online to theclaycenter.org.
Robert Plant on ‘Mountain Stage’
Tickets for the May 17 “Mountain Stage” show at the Clay Center featuring former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant’s latest folk music project, Saving Grace, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Advance tickets start at $25. For information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
Billy Edd Wheeler tribute CDThe West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has released “Courting the Muse,” a tribute to acclaimed songwriter and Boone County native Billy Edd Wheeler. Wheeler is best known for songs like “Coal Tattoo,” “Jackson” and “High Flyin’ Bird.”
The CD includes tribute recordings from Kathy Mattea and Tim O’Brian, Sar Rudy, Larry Groce and Bob Thompson, and local Gospel Americana band, The Sycomores.
The CD is available at the Music Hall of Fame office and store at the Town Center Mall, Taylor Books on Capitol Street, or by visiting the wvmusichalloffame.com.
Read Aloud WV presents Read-a-Palooza
Read Aloud West Virginia celebrates Read-a-Palooza at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Riggleman Rotunda at the University of Charleston.
Read Aloud WV is a 501(c)(3) literacy non-profit program that has placed over 1,600 volunteer readers in over 2,200 classrooms across the state to model the joy of reading for students.
Read-a-Palooza will also celebrate the career of founder and departing executive director Mary Kay Bond. Proceeds from Read-a-Palooza help fund programs designed to keep books in the hands and on the minds of West Virginia’s children.
Tickets are $40 at the door. For information, call 304-345-5212 or visit readaloudwv.org.
Rock show at Rock City in July
The Nu Metal Revival tour featuring early 2000s bands Saliva, Powerman 500, Adema and Flaw will be coming to Rock City Cake Company in Charleston July 23. Tickets are $35. For information, visit rockcitycakeco.com