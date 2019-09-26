In Short: CYAC performs, fall festivals and Rocket Boys

Avon-By-The-Sea
The Charleston Youth Arts Company will premier playwright/CYAC director Dan Kehde’s latest drama, “Avon-By-The-Sea,” Thursday night at the Elk City Playhouse on Charleston’s West Side.
The play revolves around a teenager’s family visit to her grandparents’ beach house and the revelation of a dark secret.
The show is recommended for ages 12 years and older.
“Avon-By-The-Sea” shows Thursdayand Friday at 7 p.m., and again Oct. 4, 5 and 6.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. For information, visit cyaccharleston.com.
Pumpkin Festival, Book Festival next week
Next week, the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival and the West Virginia Book Festival return for fans of all things pumpkin spice and page-related.
The Pumpkin Festival begins Oct. 3 at Pumpkin Park, in Milton, while the Book Festival kicks off Oct. 4 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rocket Boys at 20 plus Morgan Spurlock
The 20th annual Rocket Boys/October Sky Festival returns to Beckley Thursday with a range of activities and events centered around the book, film and more.
Several events over the weekend include appearances by “Rocket Boys” author Homer Hickam, but also a screening of “Supersize Me 2-Holy Chicken!” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the H.C. Smith Theatre at Tamarack by filmmaker and Raleigh County native Morgan Spurlock.
The film is a follow-up to Spurlock’s documentary “Supersize Me.” Spurlock will also meet with the audience and take questions.
Tickets to the screening are $15 in advance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rocketboysfestival.com.