In Short: Day of the Dead, Marshall Artist Series

Day of the Dead Celebrations at KCPL
Kanawha County Public Library’s main branch on Capitol Street in Charleston celebrates the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, “The Day of the Dead” this weekend.
The celebration includes crafting, snacks and information about Mexican culture. Admission to all events is free.
For more information, including a schedule, visit kanawhalibrary.org
Sarah Vowell coming to the Marshall Artist Series
Sarah Vowell, the New York Times bestselling author, journalist and actress, comes to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center for the Marshall Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
Vowell is known for several works, including “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States,” “Unfamiliar Fishes” and “Assassination Vacation.”
Her books and commentary mix history and commentary with humor and sarcasm.
Tickets are $71. For more information, call 304-696-6656 or visit ticketmaster.com.
‘Menopause the Musical’ marks last show
“Menopause the Musical” concludes its run at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater 7 p.m. Friday night.
A comedy about four women who come together to talk about and even celebrate the change of life, the show has been seen by millions of women worldwide.
Tickets are $39. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com