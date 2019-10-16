In Short: HallowEast, Charleston Ballet, Bridge Day and Hello June

Get your costumes now
HallowEast returns next week to Charleston’s East End for its 11th year. The celebration runs Oct. 24-Oct. 26.
This year’s event includes a “Hocus Pocus” party at the Clay Center, ArtMares, the Friday Night Freak Show and the HallowEast Costume Crawl.
For more information, visit HallowEast.com.
Charleston Ballet next week
The Charleston Ballet opens its 2019-2020 season Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center with “Coppelia,” a full-length ballet about two young lovers, Franz and Swanhilda, and their encounter with Dr. Coppelius and his creation Coppelia.
Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students. Tickets are available at the ballet office, the Convention Center box office or at Backstage Bodywear.
Bridge Day returns Saturday
BASE jumpers, rappelers and more will draw a crowd Saturday during Bridge Day at the New River Gorge Bridge, in Fayetteville. Activities begin 9 a.m. and run to 3 p.m.
Hello June
Morgantown’s Hello June returns to Charleston Friday night at The Empty Glass. The 10 p.m. show also includes a performance by Speedsuit. Cover is $7.