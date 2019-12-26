You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

In Short: Hank Williams, Casting Crowns

Hank Williams tribute next weekend

The Friends of Old Time Music and the Woody Hawley Series will once again present John Lilly and Rob McNurlin’s annual Hank Williams tribute, January 4 at the Clay Center.

Part of the evening will feature “the lost show,” a recreation of the show Williams might have played if he’d been able to get to Charleston in 1953. This will feature music from some of the acts that shared the bill with Williams.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $25. For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.

Casting Crowns

Casting Crowns will bring its “Only Jesus” tour to Mountain Health Arena (formerly Big Sandy Superstore Arena) in Huntington March 10.

The show also features Matthew West.

Tickets for the show range from $26 to $104.

Tickets are available through 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, December 26, 2019

Brown, Addie - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Dingess, Nedra - 2 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Dingess, Sonja - 6 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Edwards, Angel - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Higginbotham, Ernest - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Eleanor.

King, James - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.