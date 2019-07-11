In Short: July 11, 2019

Matilda auditions
Auditions for the Alban Arts Center’s production of “Matilda: the Musical” will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Parts are available for actors ages 8 and older.
Applicants are asked to prepare a short monologue of no more than two minutes and be willing to sing 16 bars of a song. They should also bring sheet music for the accompanist to play, but also be prepared to sing a cappella.
Performance dates are September 13, 14 and 15 and September 20, 21 and 22.
For information call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.
Willie Wonka, Jr.
The Kanawha Players Exceptional Stars will present “Roald Dahl’s Willie Wonka, Jr.” this weekend at the BlackRoot Theatre Company’s summer camp and theater at the Quincy Shopping Center in Belle (2700 E. Dupont Ave. #3C).
Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults. Seniors and students are $10. Four packs of tickets are $40.
Tickets available online at blackrootheatre.org or at the door.
Bridge Jam has a new date
Bridge Jam has moved from Bridge Day weekend in October to August 23 and 24 on the Cascade Festival Grounds in Fayetteville.
The weekend will include a mix of rock, bluegrass and country music.
Advance tickets are $40. For more information, visit them online at thebridgejam.com.