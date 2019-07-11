You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

In Short: July 11, 2019

Matilda auditions

Auditions for the Alban Arts Center’s production of “Matilda: the Musical” will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.

Parts are available for actors ages 8 and older.

Applicants are asked to prepare a short monologue of no more than two minutes and be willing to sing 16 bars of a song. They should also bring sheet music for the accompanist to play, but also be prepared to sing a cappella.

Performance dates are September 13, 14 and 15 and September 20, 21 and 22.

For information call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.

Willie Wonka, Jr.

The Kanawha Players Exceptional Stars will present “Roald Dahl’s Willie Wonka, Jr.” this weekend at the BlackRoot Theatre Company’s summer camp and theater at the Quincy Shopping Center in Belle (2700 E. Dupont Ave. #3C).

Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults. Seniors and students are $10. Four packs of tickets are $40.

Tickets available online at blackrootheatre.org or at the door.

Bridge Jam has a new date

Bridge Jam has moved from Bridge Day weekend in October to August 23 and 24 on the Cascade Festival Grounds in Fayetteville.

The weekend will include a mix of rock, bluegrass and country music.

Advance tickets are $40. For more information, visit them online at thebridgejam.com.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, July 11, 2019

Burdette Sr., Charles - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Grose, Angela - 2 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Hanna, Elizabeth - 11 a.m., St. Peter United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Hostetter, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.

Legue, Vernon - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Norris, Dowell, Sr. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Roberts, Nancy - 6 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Runion, Raymond - 11 a.m., Yauger Cemetery, Leon.

Runnion, Everett - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Rusk, William - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Tucker, Alicia - 11 a.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Mason.

Westfall, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.