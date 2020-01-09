In Short: Mountain Stage, Big River Records, 'Sound of Music'

Mountain Stage in Morgantown
“Mountain Stage” returns for 2020 with its first show of the year next Sunday at the WVU Creative Arts Center in Morgantown. Guests on the program include Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket), Nellie McKay, Hot Club of Cowtown, Chris Barron (The Spin Doctors) and more.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show start at $27.
For more information, call 304-293-7469 or visit mountainstage.org.
Big River Records makes a big play
Big River Records presents Sarah Rudy and Walter DeBarr 3 p.m., Sunday Feb. 9.
The intimate show at Big River Records at 613 Lee Street in Charleston is part of a planned series of artist video recordings before a small audience.
The $20 ticket includes a recording with eight songs, an interview with Sarah Rudy and Walter DeBarr and a meet-and-greet following the show.
For more information, visit bigriverrecords.com.
The Hills are (almost) alive
The Charleston Light Opera Guild opens Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” 7:30 p.m. January 17th at the Clay Center.
The musical will also run the evenings of January 18 and 25 with matinee showings January 19, 25 and 26 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and $30, reserved seating.
For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.