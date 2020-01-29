In short: Play Fest, Carnaval and Avett Brothers tickets

Greenbrier Valley Theatre hosts Play Fest
Greenbrier Valley Theatre will hold its Play Fest tonight through Saturday in Lewisburg. The festival features five 10-minute plays written and performed by West Virginia playwrights, actors and directors.
Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $10 for children and students. For information, call 304-645-3838 or visit gvtheatre.org.
Carnaval at the Clay Center
The Clay Center’s Carnaval fundraiser returns Saturday night for its 10th year. This year’s event, which raises money for the Charleston Ballet and the Clay Center’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) education programs, has a Greco-Roman theme and features food and entertainment.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $150. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Avett Brothers tickets on sale
Tickets to the June 5 Avett Brothers show at the Charleston Coliseum go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets are $39.50, $59.50 and $69.50. To purchase tickets, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.