In short: Sound Checks, Celtic Calling, 'The Moth'

Sound Checks begins again
The Clay Center’s Sound Checks opens its spring season Friday at 8 p.m. with Virginia based funk, soul and R&B band Erin & the Wildfire with special guests Independent State. Tickets are $15. For information, call 304-561-3570, go online at theclaycenter.org or visit the Clay Center box office.
Celtic Calling next weekend
Celtic Calling returns next week with Celtic music, arts, culture and traditions. The three-day citywide festival includes performances by the Beni Kedem Highlanders Bagpipe Band, Appalachian Celtic Consort, The Charleston Rogues and Pittsburgh-based Bastard Bearded Irishmen. For details, visit celticcalling.org.
‘The Moth’ at the Culture Center Theater
Popular storytelling podcast and public radio show “The Moth” returns to Charleston next week. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March 5 and stories begin at 7. Tickets are $30. For information, visit themoth.org.