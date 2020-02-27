In short: Sound Checks, Celtic Calling, 'The Moth'

Sound Checks begins again

The Clay Center’s Sound Checks opens its spring season Friday at 8 p.m. with Virginia based funk, soul and R&B band Erin & the Wildfire with special guests Independent State. Tickets are $15. For information, call 304-561-3570, go online at theclaycenter.org or visit the Clay Center box office.

Celtic Calling next weekend

Celtic Calling returns next week with Celtic music, arts, culture and traditions. The three-day citywide festival includes performances by the Beni Kedem Highlanders Bagpipe Band, Appalachian Celtic Consort, The Charleston Rogues and Pittsburgh-based Bastard Bearded Irishmen. For details, visit celticcalling.org.

‘The Moth’ at the Culture Center Theater

Popular storytelling podcast and public radio show “The Moth” returns to Charleston next week. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March 5 and stories begin at 7. Tickets are $30. For information, visit themoth.org.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Anderson, Billy - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Delorenzo, Edgar - 3 p.m., Mt Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Farley, Arlene - 1 p.m., Estep Cemetery, Ameagle.

Kincaid, Michael - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.

Lovejoy, Curtis - 2 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

McCourt, Connie - 10 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Moore, Arbutus - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Mullins, Edward - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

O'Dell, Charlotte - 6 p.m., United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston.

Pennington, Walter - 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Sine, Helen - 7 p.m., Cravens-Shires Funeral Home, Bluefield.

Stowers, Dempsey - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.